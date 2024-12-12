Mumbai Kurla BEST Bus Accident: Minutes After Mumbai Bus Crash, Man Removes Dead Woman's Gold Bangles

A disturbing video has emerged from the BEST bus accident in Kurla, Mumbai, where a man is seen taking off gold bangles from a woman's hand after she lost her life in the tragic crash. In the video, a man, wearing a blue colour helmet is seen holding a woman's right arm and allegedly stealing three gold bangles, one by one. A couple of other men standing on the side, in a semi-circle, help him while the woman lay lifeless, under a car.

The woman has been identified as Fatima Kaniz Ansari, 55, one of the seven people who died in the bus accident. Ms Ansari worked as an attendant at a hospital. She was waiting outside a building on the S G Barve Marg when the bus hit her, an official told news agency PTI.

In the video, the man can be heard saying, "I have her mobile".

Reportedly, the man took the bangles on the pretext of helping the woman and safeguarding her jewellery.

However, Ms Ansari's relatives claimed that while her mobile phone was returned, bangles were stolen by an unidentified man.

After the video surfaced online, Kurla Police launched an investigation and registered an FIR against the unidentified man under sections 303 and 315 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accident occurred on Monday, at around 9:30 pm, after the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver in Mumbai lost control of the electric bus and rammed into vehicles and pedestrians. The accident claimed seven lives, leaving 42 others injured. Over 20 vehicles were damaged.

In another CCTV video, Sanjay More, the bus driver, is seen collecting two backpacks and jumping out of a broken window following the accident.

Mr More has been arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. He has been sent to police custody till December 21.

During interrogation, Mr More said he had no experience driving electric vehicles. He was given only a day of training during which he drove the electric vehicle thrice, he said.

The Police have recorded the statements of 25 people, including the bus conductor. Interrogation is on. The electric bus will also be checked for any technical faults.

