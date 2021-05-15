Anupam Kher Donates Oxygen Concentrators, BiPAP Machines To Mumbai Civic Body

Anupam Kher Foundation recently started an initiative called ''Project Heal India''. (File)

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday donated oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for relief work during the Covid crisis.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared the news along with photos and videos of the donations.

In the caption he wrote, "We at #ProjectHealIndia & #AnupamKherFoundation were humbled to make a small contribution of 5 Resmed #Bipap machines and 5 #OxygenConcentrators to @my_bmc for their selfless #CoronaWarriors!! @anupamkherfoundation @AshTewariMD @BharatForgeLtd #DoingOurBit #StayStrongIndia."

The present situation of India battling the pandemic is a major concern as help is being extended from the entire world for our nation. Mumbai too is facing this crisis with good Samaritans helping in any way they can and NGOs trying their best to get medical aid for people who need it.

Anupam Kher Foundation in collaboration with Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani, (Bharat Forge, India), recently started an initiative called ''Project Heal India''.

Through the project, the organisation aims to provide critical lifesaving equipment and other life-supporting devices to medical institutions and hospitals across India. The agenda of the organisation is to ensure that help is provided wherever needed and with prompt action.

''Project Heal India'' has initiated various donations to different medical institutions of the country under its first leg of operations and aims at reaching out to more institutions for further support.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood also, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

With a total of 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, the cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,43,72,907, informed the Union Health Ministry. After 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours, the count due to the disease has gone up to 2,66,207. There are currently 36,73,802 active cases in the country.