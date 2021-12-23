Yogi Adityanath Dials Akhilesh Yadav After Wife, Daughter Test Positive

COVID-19: Dimple Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's wife, has tested positive and is in self-isolation

A day after former Uttar Pradesh MP Dimple Yadav and her daughter tested positive, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke with her husband Akhilesh Yadav on the phone, the Chief Minister's office tweeted this morning.

"The Chief Minister wished speedy recovery of Akhilesh Yadav's family," Yogi Adityanath's office tweeted in Hindi.

In a tweet yesterday, Dimple Yadav said she is in self-isolation. "I got a Covid test done, whose report is positive. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For the safety of myself and others, I have isolated myself," she tweeted in Hindi.

"All the people who have met me recently are requested to get their test done soon," she said.

It is not known whether Akhilesh Yadav has got himself vaccinated. He had said he would get vaccinated after his father Mulayam Singh Yadav decided to get the jab.

Akhilesh Yadav, who is leading the UP election campaign for the Samajwadi Party, has a long list of meetings and rallies scheduled in the days ahead. He and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary are scheduled to address a joint rally in Aligarh today.

Akhilesh Yadav was last in Lucknow on Sunday. From Monday, he has been in central and western UP campaigning for the elections and is going to Aligarh straight from his village - Saifai - as of now.

In an interview with NDTV last month, Akhilesh Yadav had said he would take the COVID-19 jab only if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph is removed from vaccination certificates.

"I've had Covid, studies say I won't get it again, even those vaccinated are getting Covid again... If the government puts national flag on vaccine certificate, I will take it," he told NDTV.