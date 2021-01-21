COVID-19 Vaccination: PM Modi To Interact With Varanasi Beneficiaries

PM Modi will interect with people who received the COVID-19 vaccination on Friday

COVID-19 Vaccination: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the healthcare workers who recieved the coronavirus vaccine during the inoculation drive in Varanasi. He will also listen to the experience and feedback of the nurses and doctors who administered the shots. The interaction will take place on Friday via video conference. The participants will include people who have first hand experience of the vaccination drive, the Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. Varanasi is PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency.

"The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM on January 22, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing," PM Modi tweeted.

The world's largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

"This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback. I would urge you all to watch tomorrow's interaction," the PM added.

According to the PMO, the interaction follows the Prime Minister's continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Modi had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16, with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the shots initially.