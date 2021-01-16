Coronavirus Vaccine: Special Rangoli At Pune Hospital To Welcome People

COVID-19 vaccination drive: The staff at a hospital in Pune made beautiful rangoli at the entrance of the health centre where coronavirus vaccine was launched on Saturday. The blue and white rangolis, with floral patters and 'Welcome' written in the centre, were drawn by nurses to welcome those who will take the COVID-19 vaccine on the launch day. "I am relieved that the COVID-19 vaccine is finally out. The paramedical staff is very happy. I will get the shot of Covaxin today," new agency ANI quoted a hospital staff as saying.

Maharashtra: The staff at a hospital in Aundh district of Pune make rangoli to welcome those participating in Covid-19 vaccine drive



"I am relieved that vaccination is finally out. The paramedical staff is very happy. I will get the shot of Covaxin today," said a hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/CVioca3G5W — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive, describing it as "decisive victory" for the country over the coronavirus pandemic. Addressing the nation ahead of the launch, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that despite the COVID-19 vaccine, no one should take the virus lightly and must continue wearing masks and maintaining social distance. "Dawai bhi, kadai bhi," The Prime Minister said.

This is the world's largest vaccination programme covering the entire length and breadth of the country. According to the government, the shots will be offered first to an estimated one crore healthcare workers, and around two crore frontline workers, and then to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities.