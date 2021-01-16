In Pics: India's Big Vaccination Day

Coronavirus vaccination: 83 year-old woman receives jab of the vaccine in Mumbai.

India begins today a nationwide vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

A total of 3006 session sites across all states and union territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.

In the first phase government and private sector health care workers including Integrated Child Development Services(ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine in the first phase.

The Centre has planned to vaccinate around 3 lakh healthcare workers at 2,934 session sites on the first day of the inoculation drive.

Here are the images of COVID-19 Vaccination Drive:

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receives COVID-19 vaccine jab.

A sanitation worker becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is also present.

Puspa Kumari has become the first in Andhra Pradesh to receive the vaccine.