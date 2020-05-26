Second Lot Of Donations From Jackma, Alibaba Foundation Arrived In Delhi: Chinese Envoy

Second lot of donations included ventilators, PPE kits and other medical supplies (Representational)

The second lot of donations from JackMa Foundation and Alibaba Foundation including ventilators, PPE kits and other medical supplies have arrived in Delhi, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Monday.

"China will continue to support India in the fight against COVID-19. Solidarity and cooperation are the most effective weapons against the virus," said Mr Weidong in a tweet.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus cases worldwide have risen to 5,439,559 while the fatalities related to the virus has surged to 3,45,589.

India saw the highest spike of 6,977 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the total number of cases went over 1.38 lakh on Monday with Maharashtra accounting for over 50,000 cases.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country with 154 persons dying in the last 24 hours.

India is now among the top 10 countries in the world regarding the total number of COVID-19 cases. The cases have been rising by new levels over the past four days.

In China, where the outbreak was first reported in Wuhan, 84,095 cases of coronavirus have been reported with 4,638 deaths.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)