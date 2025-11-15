White House Says Alibaba Is Helping Chinese Military Target US: Report

Washington is accusing online marketplace company Alibaba of providing technological support for Chinese military "operations" against targets in the United States, the Financial Times said on Friday, citing a White House national security memo.

The memo includes declassified "top secret" intelligence on how the Chinese group supplies the People's Liberation Army with capabilities that the White House believes threaten US security, the FT reported.

Alibaba and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

