COVID-19 Patient, Arrested For Attacking Police, Flee In Madhya Pradesh. Police Announces Bounty

Javed Khan was arrested and charged under National Security Act. (Representational)

In an embarrassment for Madhya Pradesh Police, one of its detainees, undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at a hospital in Jabalpur, escaped from custody on Sunday.

Javed Khan, along with three others, was arrested and charged under National Security Act (NSA) for attacking an on-duty constable in Indore on April 7.

While Javed and one more accused were shifted to a Jail in Jabalpur, the two others were sent to a jail in Satna.

Three of the accused, including Javed, later tested positive for coronavirus.

Javed was admitted to Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College on April 11. He escaped from the hospital this evening.

The police department has suspended four policemen and announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

"We've put up posters containing his pictures across Jabalpur and also put those posters on social media. Also, all adjoining districts have been alerted in the matter," police official Amit Singh told NDTV.

Indore has emerged as one of the biggest Coronavirus hotspots in the country with more than 800 cases.

As 1,401 people have tested positive and 72 have died due to Coronavirus infection in Madhya Pradesh.