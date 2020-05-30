COVID-19: Karnataka Bans Spitting Of Tobacco In Public Places

As per the order, the violators will be punished under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Karnataka has issued an order to ban spitting of tobacco in public places (Representational)

Bengaluru:

Karnataka government has issued an order to ban spitting of tobacco in public places.

