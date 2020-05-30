COVID-19: Karnataka Bans Spitting Of Tobacco In Public Places

Karnataka has issued an order to ban spitting of tobacco in public places (Representational)Bengaluru: Karnataka government has issued an order to ban spitting of tobacco in public places.As per the order, the violators will be punished under Sections 188, 268, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Comments KarnatakatobaccoCOVID-19Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirusWatch Live News:Follow Us:your daily newsletterSubscribe