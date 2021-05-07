COVID-19: Army To Create 2 Field Hospitals In Patna

The hospital will have 100 ICU (intensive care unit) beds.

The Indian Army has mobilised two field hospitals from the northeast to Patna to assist the Bihar government in fighting the escalating cases of COVID-19 in the state, military officials said on Thursday.

They said the various components of the field hospitals were brought to Patna by air.

The sources said medical officers and other support staff of the two hospitals will be utilised to set up a 500-bed hospital at Patna.

The hospital will have 100 ICU (intensive care unit) beds.

"In order to make up the strength of medical staff at the hospital, additional specialists, medical officers, nursing staff as well as trained infantry battlefield nursing assistants are being moved by air over the next two days," said an official.