COVID-19 Active Caseload Below 6 Lakh For First Time After 85 Days: Centre

COVID-19: The national recovery rate has risen to 91.15 per cent.

The active caseload of coronavirus infection in the country dropped below 6 lakh for the first time in nearly three months and comprises only 7.35 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said today, asserting India has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against COVID-19.

There are 5,94,386 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date. The active caseload was 5.95 lakh on August 6.

"Presently the active cases comprise only 7.35 per cent of the total positive cases of the country standing at 5,94,386. This has strengthened its trend of steady decline," the ministry said.

The trajectory of the active caseload across different states and Union Territories has been diverse indicating their efforts and gradual progress in their fight against the global pandemic.

India has also sustained its high number of recoveries with 73,73,375 people having recuperated.

"India continues to be the topmost country with the maximum number of recovered cases globally. The difference between active cases and recovered cases is consistently increasing and stands at 6,778,989 as on date," the ministry highlighted.

A total of 57,386 patients have recovered and were discharged in a span of 24 hours whereas 48,648 new infections were reported during the same period, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The national recovery rate has progressed to 91.15 per cent.

The ministry said that 80 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and UTs.

Kerala has contributed the maximum with more than 8,000 to the single day recoveries followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with more than 7,000 recoveries each.

Also, 78 per cent of 48,648 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in a span of 24 hours are from 10 states and UTs. Kerala is still reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 7,000 cases followed by Maharashtra and Delhi with more than 5,000 cases each, the ministry said.

Besides, 563 case fatalities have been reported in a span of 24 hours. Of these, 81 per cent are concentrated in ten states and UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the highest single day deaths (156 deaths) followed by West Bengal with 61 cases.

India has performed well on fulfilling WHO's advise of 140 tests/day/million population.

In its Guidance Note on Public Health Criteria to Adjust Public Health and Social Measures in the Context of COVID-19 WHO has advised this strategy for comprehensive surveillance for suspected cases.

"In another row of achievements, 35 States and UTs have exceeded the advised number of tests. The national average of tests per day per million population stands at 844. The figure for Delhi and Kerala has exceeded 3,000," the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 80,88,851 with 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the number of deaths climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.



