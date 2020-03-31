COVID-19: 8 Indonesian Participants Of Nizamuddin 'Markaz' Found In Bijore Mosque, Say Cops

Eight Indonesians who went to Nizamuddin have been sent to an isolation centre in Bijnor

Eight Indonesian Islamic preachers, who attended a religious congregation early this month at Nizamuddin in the national capital, were today found staying at a mosque in Nagina block of the district and were picked up by the police, said officials.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Singh said the police picked up the eight Indonesian Islamic preachers, who had attended the Nizamuddin "markaz" on March 13, from a mosque in Nagina block of the district.

All eight have been sent to an isolation centre in the district, said Singh.

The police superintendent said following enquiries from them, it has transpired that after the attending the religious congregation, they first visited Odisha after which they returned to Bijnor.

The police is further quizzing them to ascertain where exactly in Odisha and where else in the country they had visited, said Singh.

He said the police has also lodged a criminal case against five persons of the mosque under sections 188, 268 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and various Other sections of the Epidemic Act and is investigating it.

The district Health Department too is taking steps for sanitising the mosque and y places.

Tablighi Jamaat, an orthodox Muslim organisation, had held a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in the national capital on March 13. It was attended by 2,000-odd participants, including 250 foreigners.

With 24 of its participants found positive for coronavirus infection, the ''markaj'' has emerged as an epicentre for the coronavirus spread in the national capital and elsewhere in the country.