25 Students Of Government Girls' School In Odisha Test Positive

Odisha COVID-19: The students of the girls' school have been placed in isolation

Twenty-five students of a government girls' school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district have tested positive, officials said today. The condition of the students is stable, chief district medical officer Dr Rupavanoo Mishra told news agency ANI, adding they have been kept in isolation at the residential school for tribal students.

The school has some 256 students and 20 staff. A medical team from the district headquarters and sub collector Dr Rajinikanth Bishwal are at the school, monitoring the situation.

"Some students have been suffering from cold, cough and fever for two days, so we did a rapid COVID-19 test and found 22 infected," Dr Mishra told ANI.

"Next, we found another four students positive. Some students had come to the (residential) school yesterday. We think they may have brought the infection. Our medical team along with an ambulance is there, and Dr Anita Singh is regularly checking the students. The situation is under control," the official said.