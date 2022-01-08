'Received Several Reports': Covaxin-Maker On Unapproved Vaccines To 15-18

COVID-19 vaccination for children between 15 and 18 years has started in India. (File)

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Friday said that it has received reports of COVID-19 vaccines other than Covaxin are being administered in children of age group 15-18 years in the country and urged healthcare workers to ensure administration of Covaxin as it is the only approved COVID vaccine for this particular population category.

"We have received several reports of other COVID-19 vaccines being administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group," read a Bharat Biotech release.

"Covaxin received approval based on a thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in India approved for children," it added.

COVID-19 vaccination program for children aged between 15 and 18 years has been started from January 3, 2022.

The Union Health Ministry has informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)