Court Orders Nirav Modi, Aides To Pay Over Rs 7,200 Crore, With Interest

Nirav Modi is lodged at one of England's most overcrowded prisons-- Her Majesty's Prison Wandsworth.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal in Pune on Saturday directed fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged in a London prison, and his aides to pay more than Rs 7,200 crore with interest to the defrauded Punjab National Bank.

Nirav Modi, 48, is wanted in the country as the main accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case amounting up to USD 2 billion.

Presiding Officer Deepak Thakkar, who holds additional charge of Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT), Mumbai, passed two orders in two cases in favour of the Punjab National Bank.

"Defendant and his partners are ordered and directed to pay to applicant (PNB) either jointly or severally the aggregate sum of Rs 7029,06,87,950.65 with interest of 14.30 per cent per annum from June 30, 2018," stated the DRT order.

Passing another order, the judge directed Nirav Modi and others to pay Rs 232,15,92,636 to the PNB with interest 16.20 per cent from July 27, 2018.

An official from the tribunal said the recovery officers with DRT will initiate further action.

Nirav Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers in central London on March 19. He faces extradition to India as the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud the PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

The diamantaire is lodged at one of England's most overcrowded prisons-- Her Majesty's Prison (HMP) Wandsworth.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability