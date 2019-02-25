Court Orders CBI To Appoint Special Public Prosecutor In Muzaffarpur Case

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur

All India | | Updated: February 25, 2019 15:34 IST
Muzaffarpur shelter case will be heard on February 27 (File)


New Delhi: 

A Delhi court Monday directed the CBI to appoint within two days a special public prosecutor in the Muzaffarpur shelter sexual assault case.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshrestha posted the matter for hearing on February 27.

The Supreme Court had on February 7 ordered that the shelter home sexual assault case be transferred from Bihar to a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court at Saket district court complex here, which would conclude the trial within six months.

Several girls were allegedly raped and sexually abused at an NGO-run shelter home in Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

