Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Sanjay Singh Till Nov 24 In Delhi Excise Case

A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 24 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign some documents related to development work as a Member of Parliament.

The judge also directed the authorities concerned to produce him before a court in Punjab after it was informed that a production warrant had been received from a court in Amritsar, Punjab, in a case there.

The anti-money laundering agency had arrested Mr Singh on October 4.

The ED has alleged that Mr Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

