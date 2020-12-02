Court Displeased Over Delay In Probe Against P Chidambaram And Son In Aircel-Maxis Case

Special Judge allowed both the agencies plea seeking more time to obtain report on Letters Rogatory form the UK and Singapore and said "it is lingering on unnecessarily"

The court adjourned the matter, which is at the stage of taking cognizance, for February 1.

A Delhi court Wednesday expressed displeasure over delay in completion of probe in the Aircel-Maxis matter against former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti while granting two more months to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to do so.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed both the agencies plea seeking more time to obtain report on Letters Rogatory (LRs) form the United Kingdom and Singapore in relation to their ongoing probe in the matter and said "it is lingering on unnecessarily".

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

