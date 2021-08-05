Court Denies Bail To Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze, Gives NIA Time To File Chargesheet

Sachin Vaze was arrested in a case of an explosives-filled SUV found outside Mukesh Ambani house.

A special court here on Thursday rejected dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's plea for default bail in the case of the SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, and gave the NIA one more month to file a chargesheet.

On June 9, the court had granted an extension of two months to the National Investigation Agency to submit its chargesheet.

The central agency later sought another extension, saying the investigation was still underway.

Sachin Waze had sought bail on the ground that the probe agency failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time so he was entitled to be released.

He was arrested in the case on March 13, 2021, following the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran who had claimed that the SUV found near Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence on February 25 had been stolen from his possession.

But the special NIA court rejected Sachin Waze's plea saying it had no merit. The court had rejected his similar default bail application in June too.

Besides Sachin Waze, former encounter specialist police officer Pradeep Sharma and a few other former policemen are accused in the case.

