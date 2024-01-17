Court Allows Naresh Goyal To Undergo Medical Examination At Private Hospital

Naresh Goyal was arrested by ED on September 1, 2023, under the PMLA (File)

A special court here on Wednesday permitted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in an alleged Rs 538 crore fraud at Canara Bank, to undergo medical tests at a private hospital.

The 74-year-old businessman had moved the court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases last week, stating that he needed to undergo MRI, X-ray, cystoscopy, panendoscopy, and some other tests as suggested by his doctors.

Judge M G Deshpande directed that the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, where Mr Goyal is lodged, shall arrange an escort party which will take him to a private hospital. Mr Goyal will foot the bill for the escort, the court said.

"I have already noted that the age of the accused is 74 years and how he was trembling due to whole body tremors (at the last hearing). I have also noted that the current body-health situation made him unable to stand on his own without anybody's help," the judge noted in the order.

The opinion of two private doctors "can not be disbelieved," and he cannot be asked to get the tests done at the state-run JJ Hospital in view of his application, the court said. Mr Goyal had complained that he is taken to the government hospital only at the convenience of jail officials, and there are often long queues at the hospital itself.

On the other hand, no prejudice will be caused to the Enforcement Directorate if the accused businessman was allowed to see private doctors again, the judge added.

The court had allowed Mr Goyal to consult his doctors last week in view of his health.

The ED arrested the businessman on September 1, 2023, under the PMLA. The money laundering case against him is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Mr Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now defunct airline in connection with an alleged loan fraud at the Canara Bank, a public sector lender.

The airline allegedly defaulted on repayment of Rs 538.62 crore out of the credit facilities worth Rs 848.86 crore sanctioned by the bank.

