For Tamil Nadu Newly-Weds, A Weekend Trek Ends In Tragedy

The couple was planning to move to Dubai where Vivek works say their friends.
Vivek and Divya had reportedly married against the wishes of their families who were not in touch after they came to live in Erode. Divya's family has now come to see her in the hospital.
It's a heart wrenching scene outside the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni, where families have come to identify the charred bodies of their relatives.
The state government has blamed Chennai Trekking Club, the organisers, for not taking permission from the forest department, before taking the group on the trip. Sources say state government officials are investigating into other camps organised by the Chennai Trekking Club, which was started by a Belgian national, in 1989.
Trekking has temporarily been banned in the particular stretch in Kurangani hills. "The Chief Secretary and Chairman of State Disaster Management authority issued directions on Monday that trekking to the hills should be stopped until all fire lines are cleared," said Kerala's Chief Conservator of Forest PK Kesavan.
Adventure lovers who have gone on trips organised by the club say the club has always taken great care. Many of them tweeted about their earlier experiences.
Having been involved with CTC myself, I can vouch for everything that @tw_bhav says here. They're brave, meticulous and organized. Sure, something went wrong here perhaps but its not the time to shame them. They deserve MUCH MORE than what we give them. https://t.co/tYKaLPQDUO— Shrayas Rajagopal (@shrayasr) March 13, 2018
All of the 10 trekkers who died in the forest fire are between 26 and 30. The trekkers were trapped in forest fires, on a hillock in Kurangini, on their way back on Sunday.
Have worked with ctc since 2011 for their beach clean up drives, my close frnds have trekked with them regularly,used to read the trekkers exp in their own words n felt so inspired. Arun was a known n popular face. Really sad for the young lives lost.— Palakkad Mami (@pri_amu) March 13, 2018