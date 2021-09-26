Watch: Punjab Chief Minister Stops Vehicle To Greet Newly-Wed Couple

Charanjit Channi spotted the newlyweds in Mandi Kalan village during his visit to Bathinda

A newly-wed couple in Punjab was in for a pleasant surprise when Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi stopped his vehicle to greet them. He spotted the newlyweds in Mandi Kalan village during his visit to Bathinda, according to a tweet by the government of Punjab.

The Chief Minister, surrounded by several police officers and the relatives of the bride and groom - all without masks - was seen conveying his best wishes in a video tweeted by the Punjab government's handle. He was also seen taking a bite of sweets offered by the relatives of the couple.

During his visit to Bathinda today, Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI spotted a newly married couple at village Mandi Kalan and suddenly stopped his vehicle to convey his best wishes. pic.twitter.com/kws6XBAZGf — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 26, 2021

Mr Channi added six new faces to his cabinet and dropped some from his predecessor's team today, a week after his name was announced as the new chief minister of the poll-bound state.

The new Chief Minister, who calls himself a "representative of the common man", now has a ministerial team of 15 members.

"I am a representative of the common man, the farmer and anyone who is oppressed. I am not a representative of the rich. Those who are into sand-mining and other illegal activities, don't come to me. I am not your representative," he had declared shortly after his oath.