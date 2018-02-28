Couple Jumps Off High-Rise After Allegedly Throwing Child Down

Vijaybhai Vaghasia, 32, his wife Rekha Vaghasia, 30, and son Veer Vaghasia, 4, died in the incident.

All India | | Updated: February 28, 2018 22:41 IST
Vaghasia's cloth shop had recently shut down and the family were facing a financial crisis

Surat:  A couple on Wednesday allegedly threw down their four-year-old son and then jumped off the 12th floor of a building in Sarthana area, police said.

The couple, who lived on the second floor of the Majestica building, threw the child from its 12th floor terrace and jumped down themselves, police said.

Vaghasia's cloth shop had recently shut down, and police said he and his wife may have taken the extreme step due to a financial crisis.

No suicide note was found.

"Primary investigation has revealed that Vijaybhai was facing a financial crisis," said an officer from the Sarthana police station.

