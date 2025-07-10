Man Hangs Himself After Locking Girlfriend Inside Room, She Slashes Her Wrists

A man died by suicide and his girlfriend was critically injured after a huge domestic fight between the live-in couple at their rented Guwahati home, said the police.

The incident, which took place after midnight, was reported from Kalyani Nagar in Kahilipara on Wednesday.

The two individuals were in a live-in relationship for the past year, but the fights between them were on the rise lately, said the police.

The man, identified as Navjyoti Talukdar, was found dead in one of the rooms. His partner, Sushmita Das, who was critically injured, was taken to Hayat Hospital for medical treatment.

Sources said frequent quarrels and misunderstandings between the couple had become a part of their daily life.

The man, said police, had locked Sushmita in one of the rooms and then died by suicide. Sushmita managed to inform the police before attempting to end her life by slashing her wrist, said the police.

"The man was found hanging. The woman made an emergency call, and we reached the spot immediately. She was taken to the hospital. Sushmita Das works with a news channel. We have begun our investigation," said a senior police official of Guwahati police.