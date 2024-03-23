Couple Found Dead On Railway Track In Delhi, Cops Suspect Suicide

The incident took place on Friday afternoon, police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old man and his female friend were found dead on a railway track in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Saturday.

According to a note recovered from them, the two were in a relationship and wanted to marry.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon. The two jumped in front of a passenger train going towards Jind, Haryana, an officer said.

Both died on the spot, the officer said, adding, the local police were informed by a passerby who spotted the bodies on track.

Their family members took their bodies after the post-mortem on Saturday.