Couple Arrested For Live Streaming Sexual Acts For Money In Telangana: Cops

The couple would share access links on the app with users who paid to watch the content. During the live streams, the man (41), a car driver by profession, and his wife (37) reportedly wore masks to conceal their identities, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Couple Arrested For Live Streaming Sexual Acts For Money In Telangana: Cops
The couple admitted to engaging in the act as a means of earning easy money. (Representational)
Hyderabad:

In a shocking incident, a husband and wife were arrested for allegedly live streaming their sexual acts on a mobile app for money, police said on Thursday.

The couple would share access links on the app with users who paid to watch the content. During the live streams, the man (41), a car driver by profession, and his wife (37) reportedly wore masks to conceal their identities, they said.

The couple admitted to engaging in the act as a means of earning easy money.

Acting on a tip-off, they were arrested after a case was registered under IT Act, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

