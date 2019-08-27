India's First Woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya Dies

First woman Director General of Police Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya died in Mumbai

The first woman Director General of Police (DGP), Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, died in Mumbai on Monday night following an illness.

Ms Bhattachary, a 1973 batch IPS officer, made history when she was appointed the DGP of Uttarakhand in the year 2004. She retired on October 31, 2007.

After retirement, she took a plunge into politics by contesting the 2014 Lok Sabha election on an Aam Aadmi Party's ticket from Haridwar constituency. However, she could not make it to the lower house of Parliament.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled the death of Ms Bhattacharya.

"Saddened to know about the passing away of the country's first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya. She remained active in public life after her retirement and wanted to serve the country till her very last. Will miss her," the AAP chief tweeted.



Saddened to know about the passing away of the country's first woman DGP Ms Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya.

She remained active in public life after her retirement and wanted to serve the country till her very last.

Will miss her. RIP — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 27, 2019

Uttarakhand Police in a Twitter post remembered Ms Bhattacharya.

"We mourn the demise of one of our icons, the first lady DGP and second lady IPS officer of India, Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya. An officer with sterling qualities of head and heart, she had an illustrious career, adorned with many firsts and awards," said a tweet on the official Uttarakhand Police handle.

