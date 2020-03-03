Country Will Turn Peaceful If 'Bhakts' Of PM Modi Quit Social Media: NCP

Nawab Malik also said that PM Modi's decision will be "in the interest of the country".

The country will turn "peaceful" if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "bhakts" follow him in quitting the social media, the NCP said on Tuesday, taking a dig at the PM over his tweet that was thinking of giving up his social media accounts.

NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik also said that PM Modi's decision will be "in the interest of the country". His comments came a day after PM Modi said he iscontemplating giving up social media presence. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the prime minister said on the micro-blogging site.

Taking a swipe at the prime minister, Mr Malik in a tweet said, "Yesterday, Modi ji gave hint of giving up the socialmedia from Sunday. Some leaders are also talking about givingup (the social media). The country will turn peaceful if allthe bhakts (followers) give it up."

"Modi ji's decision will be in the interest of thecountry. We welcome it, Modi ji take decision," Malik tweetedwith the hashtag "ModiQuitsSocialMedia".

Earlier, the Congress took a swipe at the prime minister, with Rahul Gandhi tweeting "Give up hatred, not social media accounts" after tagging PM Modi's post. Within minutes of PM Modi's tweet on Monday, scores of netizens urged him not to quit the various social media platforms as 'No Sir' trended on Twitter.

The prime minister is one of the most-followed world leaders on social media. He has 53.3 million followers onTwitter, 44 million on Facebook and 35.2 millionon Instagram.

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister's Office has 32million followers.

In September 2019, PM Modi was the third most followed world leader on the microblogging site, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

The Prime Minister was the first Indian to cross the50-million followers mark on Twitter.