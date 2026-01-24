Country Bomb Attack On Prison Convoy In Tamil Nadu, Convict Escapes

Two police personnel were injured after a gang threw country-made bombs at a prison escort team transporting a convict in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur district on Saturday, triggering a brief exchange of fire and a high-speed escape by the attackers.

Police said the target of the attack was Vellai Kali, a notorious criminal from Madurai with a long criminal history. The convict, who has around 30 cases pending against him, including nine murder cases, was lodged in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai following his conviction in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to investigators, Vellai Kali was produced before a Pudukkottai court on January 21 in connection with one of the cases against him and was later shifted to Dindigul sub-jail, from where he appeared virtually in a few other cases. He was being escorted back to Chennai when the attack took place.

The incident occurred when the escort vehicle stopped near a hotel in Perambalur district for lunch. At that point, a gang arrived in two SUVs, sped towards the convoy and threw country-made bombs allegedly aimed at eliminating the convict. In the ensuing chaos, the escort team's sub-inspector opened fire, forcing the attackers to flee the spot. Vellai Kali escaped unhurt.

One police personnel sustained injuries due to the bomb attack, while another was injured while confronting the attackers, officials said. Both are reported to be out of danger.

As the gang fled, police launched a massive manhunt. One of the SUVs was later found abandoned in the Cuddalore district. CCTV footage from a toll plaza has reportedly captured visuals of the SUVs breaking open the toll gate barrier and speeding away, aiding investigators in tracking the escape route.

No arrests have been made so far. Police have formed five special teams to trace and arrest the suspects. Investigation is underway across multiple districts.

On the motive, a senior police officer told NDTV that investigators suspect an old rivalry to be behind the attack.

"We suspect a gang led by VK Gurusamy to be behind this. Both groups have an old feud," the officer said. Police sources claim Gurusamy is a DMK member, while Vellai Kali is associated with the AIADMK, adding a political dimension to the rivalry, though officials stressed that the probe is focused on criminal motives.

Reacting sharply, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami slammed the ruling DMK, alleging a breakdown of law and order.

"Criminals have no fear of the police or the government. I condemn the Chief Minister for not letting the police function independently," he said.

The ruling DMK is yet to comment.