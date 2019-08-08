Counting Of Votes For Vellore Lok Sabha Seat On Friday

Election Commission said it was "fully satisfied" that the electoral process in Vellore was vitiated

Counting of votes on the Vellore Lok Sabha seat of Tamil Nadu will take place on Friday.

Of the 28 candidates who contested the polls held on August 5, the main contest is between A.C. Shanmugam of the AIADMK and D.M. Kathir Anand of the DMK.

The constituency was to go to polls on April 18. It was called off after Rs 10 crore was seized from DMK leaders possession in the district.

Rescinding the poll, the Election Commission had said that it was "fully satisfied" with the finding that the electoral process in Vellore had been vitiated on account of unlawful activities on behalf of the DMK candidate Kathir Anand and some of the party workers.

The DMK-led front won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, polling for which was held on April 18.

The AIADMK campaign was led by Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. DMK President M.K. Stalin led the campaign for his party candidate Anand.

