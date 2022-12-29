Counselling Cells For Rajasthan Youths 'Misguided' By Posts Of Gangsters: Police

Misguided youngsters will be counselled on the basis of the data provided by the social media cell.

The Rajasthan Police is setting up counselling cells in districts to help youngsters influenced by social media posts of gangsters and prevent them from falling in their trap.

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra has issued orders in this regard.

Necessary legal action against criminals active on social media sites is being taken by the cyber cells working in districts, he said.

"Newly established counselling cells in districts have been formed to keep youngsters away from such criminals, to monitor social media sites and to bring misguided youngsters who get influenced by criminals and gangsters active in districts in the right direction," Mr Mishra said. The counselling cells are being set up at the office of the superintendents of police in every district.

Misguided youngsters will be counselled on the basis of the data provided by the social media cell, the DGP said in a statement.

Mr Mishra said additional superintendents of police will be the nodal officers for the counselling cells.

Senior women police officers, social media cell in-charges, psychiatrists, psychologists or senior medical personnel at the district level will be members of the counselling cells, the working of which will be supervised by the Crime Branch, the statement said.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Ravi Prakash Mehrada said that on social media, gangsters, small or big, portray themselves in a "Robin Hood style" and share their photo and videos.

Some youngsters get influenced and become their followers, and gradually move towards the world of crime, he said. The glorification of criminals on social media has become a challenge for the police and due to this, it has become necessary to strengthen cyber and social media cells at the district level, he said.

Mr Mehrada said a state-level four-month special campaign will be launched from January 1 to make people aware of the matter. It will be monitored by superintendents of police and inspector generals of police at the range level, he said.