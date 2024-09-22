"Could Not Die For Our country, But Can Live For It": PM Modi In New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing thousands of expat Indians in New York today, said as India's first Prime Minister born after Independence, he could not give his life for the country, but he could certainly "live for the country".

PM Modi, who is in the US to attend the Quad summit, spoke to thousands of cheering, applauding Indians at Long Island's Nassau Coliseum -- a programme much like his hugely successful "Howdy Modi" community event of 2019, held in Texas.

At the glittering "Modi And US" event, in an address garnished with glittering cultural events, PM Modi said when the freedom movement was on, thousands of people had offered up their lives.

"I could not lay down my life for Swaraj (self rule). But I have decided that i will dedicate my life to Su-raj (good governance) and a prosperous country... I was very clear about this mission from Day One," PM Modi said.

"I never thought I would become chief minister, but when I did, I became Gujarat's longest-serving Chief Minister," he said.

"Then people gave me a promotion and made me PM. But what I have learned by travelling the country is what has made my governance model so strong. In this third term, I am moving ahead with three times more responsibility," he added.