'Could've Done More...': Champai Soren Rues Short Stint As Jharkhand Chief Minister

Days after resigning as the Jharkhand Chief Minister, JMM leader Champai Soren said he would have done more to develop the state had he had some more time.

Speaking to the media, Champai Soren, who reached his assembly constituency Seraikela for the first time since resigning from his post, said, "All the wishes of a person who wants to work are never fulfilled. I tried to do good work as Chief Minister. We brought many schemes for people of all castes and communities. I am satisfied with the work I was able to do in a short time."

The JMM leader named several public welfare schemes he started during his nearly five-month tenure as Jharkhand Chief Minister.

He said that after Jharkhand became a separate state, development did not happen the way it should have happened.

"Whatever decision is taken in the party and organisation, it has to be accepted. Whatever decision has been taken about me, I will work according to it. Whether I remain in office or not, I will continue to serve the public," the former Chief Minister added.

Champai Soren reluctantly resigned on July 3 after Hemant Soren was released on bail and the party decided to reinstate him. He reportedly had concerns about being replaced as the Chief Minister months before the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

