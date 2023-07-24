Cough Syrup Suspected In Gambia Deaths Clean: Health Ministry Sources

Cough syrup from a Haryana-based firm that allegedly caused deaths of children in Gambia, has passed all tests, sources in Union Health Ministry told NDTV today. The investigation was conducted by the government's pharmacology chief. "If any question or communication comes from the Gambia government, we will also reply according to our report," sources said.

"We have done a complete investigation from our side regarding Maiden Pharma. The investigation did not find anything that was wrong. Controlled samples kept at the manufacturing unit of Cough Syrup passed the test. All four syrup samples passed," sources said.

"The government there may have its own findings, we did not find any problem here," a source added.

In October last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) had issued an alert stating that the four cough syrups being supplied to Gambia by the India-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd were of substandard quality and claimed that they were linked to the death of many children in Gambia.

In March, a joint probe by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US and the Gambian health authorities had suggested a strong link between the deaths of many children in Gambia and the consumption of made-in-India cough syrups that were allegedly contaminated.