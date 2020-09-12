'Won't Forgive': Tripura Chief Minister vs Section Of Media Over Covid

Coronavirus: Tripura's Biplab Kumar Deb criticised the media for "wrong" reporting on COVID-19

At a time when the centre has sent a team of experts to Tripura to help the state government fight rising cases of COVID-19, the state saw the highest mortality rate in the northeast. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb then criticised a section of the media for publishing stories of alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis, on the sidelines of a ceremony for a special economic zone in Sabroom. Union Minister Piyush Goyal led the foundation stone via video-conferencing.

Journalists in Tripura have condemned the Chief Minister, saying there is a "direct threat to freedom of press".

Mr Deb had said he would not "forgive" the media for their alleged "confused" reportage.

"Please maintain social distancing, a tleast wear a mask and don't wear the same mask everyday. Wash it at night and re-use. Coronavirus cannot defeat us. We have strengthened every district hospital so that patients need not be rushed to state capital Agartala," Mr Deb said on Friday.

"Please take care of the elderly at home. If you see symptoms, call the health department immediately. You can save the elderly; it does not require any major treatment. Only oxygen needs to be administered, and one needs to remain in isolation for 14 days. You will cure with that only. Don't be afraid," the Chief Minister said.

"A few newspapers and journalists are getting overexcited and confusing the people of Tripura. History would not forget them. I will also not forgive them. People of Tripura will not forget them. Biplab Deb will not forget them. I do what I say, I keep my words. History will remain witness to it," Mr Deb said.

The Forum for Protection of Media and Journalists has condemned the statement of the Chief Minister and called a meeting of journalists in Agartala on Sunday.

"In the past, newspapers and journalists working in Tripura had a confrontation with the government but for the past two years, the state has tried to turn the media into a slave. With several notices and orders, the freedom of press has been infringed upon. Social media has been used to malign journalists and the Chief Minister's Office has been involved," the Forum's chairman said.

"The government and the ruling party, often trying to threaten the media, and now the Chief Minister in a public rally has threatened us. This has led us to a deep sense of insecurity. We did not experience such an environment of insecurity even during days of Emergency. Thus we have called for an urgent meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation," the chairman said.

This comes a day after the Tripura High Court on Friday sought reports from the state government over its anti-coronavirus measures and infrastructure within a week or before September 18.

The order was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Akil Qureshi and Justice Subhasis Talapatra, while hearing a petition.

In the hearing through video-conferencing, the court said, "Recent newspaper reports particularly published in vernacular language have reported the plight of patients and relatives of those who have tested positive. Certain shortcomings in public healthcare system are projected."

The Tripura High Court had also taken up on its own issues on poor COVID-19 crisis management in the state.