Tripura's Biplab Deb Gives Books On Swami Vivekananda To Covid Patients

Coronavirus: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb at a COVID-19 care centre

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has taken a leaf out of Swami Vivekananda's teachings amid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. In photos that he tweeted on Tuesday, the Chief Minister of the northeast state is seen handing over books - on whose covers a portrait of Swami Vivekananda is drawn - to people at a COVID-19 care centre.

"Strength is life, weakness is death - Swami Vivekananda," Mr Deb tweeted.

In a kurta with a stole around his neck and wearing a white mask, Mr Deb is seen in four photos distributing books on Swami Vivekananda to senior officials of the COVID-19 care centre.

"To keep the COVID-19 patients motivated and mentally strong, we have decided to distribute books written on Swami Vivekananda to every Covid patient so that they can read these books and get inspired by his thoughts," Mr Deb tweeted.

Strength is life, weakness is death ~ Swami Vivekananda.



"It is very important to stay calm and energetic when we are fighting against COVID-19. Today handed over few books to MS of TMC & in-charge of Hapania Covid care centre, the Chief Minister tweeted.

Tripura has so far reported 9,195 coronavirus cases; 79 have died. The state is at the lower end of the list in states with biggest number of cases. However, the number of cases has been rising and the Chief Minister has expressed concerns over it.

Dr Tapan Majumder, head of microbiology department at Agartala Government Medical College and member of the state's panel on COVID-19, said 46 samples were randomly collected for testing from a market in state capital Agartala, of which 26 tested positive, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

"Tripura's doubling rate in COVID-19 cases at 31.5 days has surpassed the national average. The test results of samples collected from the market are cause for worry," Mr Majumder told reporters.

"The state is set to increase testing rate... People have to participate in this fight against the coronavirus," he said.