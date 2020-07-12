Bengal's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 30,000-Mark With Record 1,560 New Cases

At present, there are 10,500 active cases in the state.

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Sunday with record 1,560 new cases reported from different parts of the state, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

With the fresh infections, the total number of cases in the state has risen to 30,013, it said.

Twenty-six patients also died, taking the death count to 932, it added.

At present, there are 10,500 active cases in the state.

Kolkata accounted for most of the latest fatalities at 13, while neighbouring South 24 Parganas reported four.

Three people died in North 24 Parganas, two each in Howrah and Paschim Medinipur, and one each in Murshidabad and Darjeeling.

In the last 24 hours, 622 people recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The metropolis also reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 454, followed by North 24 Parganas (357), South 24 Parganas (161) and Howrah (127).

Malda reported 59 new cases, Jalpaiguri 56, Hooghly and Uttar Dinajpur 54 each.

A total of 11,709 samples have been tested since Saturday.

The state health department has decided to add 1,000 more beds for treating COVID-19 patients at different hospitals in Kolkata and the neighbouring districts of North 24 Parganas, Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, a senior official said.

The decision was taken following the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the region.

These beds will be for emergencies and will be ready for anyone requiring them. It has been decided to increase beds mostly in the city and the adjacent districts as the cases of infection have gone up drastically, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)