'Many Similarities Between PM, Ventilators': Rahul Gandhi's Jab Again

Congress' Rahul Gandhi has been a fierce and vocal critic of the centre's handling of the pandemic (File)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ventilators - essential medical equipment for Covid patients - bought by the PM CARES fund, saying both were "overly false propaganda", had "failed to do their job" and were "difficult to find, when needed".

"Ventilators bought by PM CARES and the Prime Minister have many similarities. Both are full of false propaganda, both have failed to do their jobs and, in times of need, both are difficult to find," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader's swipe comes amid a row over reports suggesting ventilators bought by the centre with PM CARES fund and supplied to a state-run hospital in Punjab's Faridkot have been left unused because of technical glitches.

The centre has hit back at these reports, calling them "unfounded" and alleging it is the lack of infrastructure at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital that is to blame.

The central government - facing fierce and widespread criticism over its handling of the pandemic, and particularly the second wave, has been providing states and union territories with essential medical devices, including ventilators, since April 2020, the Union Health Ministry said.

The ventilators in question were supplied by Bharat Electronics Limited and AgVa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered an immediate audit of the process of installing and operating the ventilators, and directed healthcare workers be trained in its use, if necessary.

Mr Gandhi has been relentless in his attacks on the Narendra Modi government over the pandemic management issue; on Sunday he slammed the centre over reports of people being arrested in Delhi for allegedly putting up posters critical of the centre's handling of the crisis.

Last week too he accused the Prime Minister of "going missing".

"The Prime Minister is also missing, with vaccines, oxygen and medicines. All that remain is Central Vista project, GST on medicines and the Prime Minister's photos here and there," he tweeted.

India has reported over three lakh infections a day for over 20 consecutive days in April-May; today was the first time since April 21 that daily numbers were below that mark.

2.81 lakh new cases and over 4,000 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The flood of cases has overwhelmed healthcare systems, leaving hospitals full, and medicines and oxygen in short supply. The shortage of vaccines has made things worse, as the country looks to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible.

Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP have extended curbs to check Covid spread over the weekend.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday dialled up chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry to discuss Covid situation with them.