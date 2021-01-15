Vaccine Questions Answered As India Set For First Covid Shots Tomorrow

Around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the next few months during the nationwide drive.

Ahead of the launch of Covid vaccination on Saturday, the Centre has circulated a factsheet with information on the two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- that will be used in what officials describe as the 'world's biggest' such exercise. Around 30 crore people will be vaccinated in the next few months during the nationwide drive.

Both vaccines -- Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- were cleared for emergency use by the country's drug regulator earlier this month, and are two-dose vaccines that have to be administered with a 28-day gap.

Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated, according to the government.

Here are the key points in the factsheet released by the Health Ministry: