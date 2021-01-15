Coronavirus Vaccine: Can Pregnant Women Get Vaccinated And Other FAQs Answered

Pregnant and lactating women have not been part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial so far

The nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive begins tomorrow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the programme virtually. The Health Ministry has released a factsheet for both Covaxin and Covishield vaccines with states and union territories and directed them to pass on information to programme managers across all levels and through them to call chain handlers and vaccinators for ready reference. They contain information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold storage requirements and contraindications.

Here are some FAQs on the coronavirus vaccine:

Q. Is this vaccine safe?

A. Yes. Safety and efficacy of vaccine will be ensured through various phases of vaccine trials and only then a vaccine will be introduced.

Q. Who are eligible to take the vaccine?

A. Under the emergency use authorisation, COVID-19 vaccination is indicated only for 18 years and above.

Q. Can pregnant women or lactating mothers get vaccinated?

A. Pregnant and lactating mothers should not receive COVID-19 vaccine at this time. Pregnant and lactating women have not been part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial so far so they should not be vaccinated.

Q. Can both the vaccines be taken interchangeably?

A. Interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccine is not permitted. The second dose should also be of the same COVID-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose.

Q. What should be the time interval for co-administering vaccines?

A. In case of co-administration of vaccines, if required, COVID-19 vaccine and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days, the health ministry said.

Q. Is it mandatory to take the vaccine?

A. Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine for protecting oneself against this disease and also to limit the spread of this disease to the close contacts including family members, friends, relatives and co-workers.

Q. Can a person presently having COVID-19 (confirmed or suspected) infection be vaccinated?

A. Person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection may increase the risk of spreading the same to others at vaccination site. For this reason, infected individuals should defer vaccination for 14 days after symptoms resolution.

Q. Is it necessary for a COVID-19 recovered person to take the vaccine?

A. Yes, it is advisable to receive complete schedule of COVID vaccine irrespective of past history of infection with COVID-19. This will help in developing a strong immune response against the disease.

Q. If one is taking medicines for illnesses like cancer, diabetes, hypertension etc, can he or she take the COVID-19 vaccine?

A. Yes. Persons with one or more of these comorbid conditions are considered high risk category. They need to get COVID -19 vaccination.

Q. Are there any common side-effects of this vaccine?

A. The COVID 19 vaccine will be safe and effective but may have minor side effects like fever, pain, etc at the injection site. These effects can happen in any vaccine.

Q. When would antibodies develop? After taking first dose, after taking second dose, or much later?

A. Protective levels of antibodies are generally developed two weeks after receiving the 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine.