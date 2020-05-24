UP To Impose Upto Rs 1,000 Fine For Violation Of Lockdown Rules

Violators of the lockdown will be charged between Rs 100 and Rs 1,000, the order said. (File)

The Uttar Pradesh government said penalty rules have been modified under COVID-19 second amendment guidelines 2020 in the state amid the ongoing nation-wide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

People found outside without wearing masks or without covering their faces, and/or spitting in public, will now be charged upto Rs 500 fine under IPC section 15 (3).

Violators of the lockdown will be charged between Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 under section 15 (4), the order said.

If a person is found riding pillion on a two-wheeler, they will be charged between Rs 250 and Rs 1,000 and license can be suspended on multiple violations under section 15 (5) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, Lucknow district administration today decided to allow the resumption of operations at shopping complexes from May 26, according to news agency PTI.

According to District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, 33 percent shops in a complex will operate daily on a rotation basis from 7 am to 7 pm. The centralised air-conditioning of the shopping complex will remain shut. All shopping complexes will remain closed in containment and buffer zones.

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. The county has officially logged 1,31,868 cases and 3,867 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness since the pandemic began.

India has been under lockdown since March 25, which has been extended by the Centre till May 31 now.