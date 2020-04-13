Lockdown Due To COVID-19 In India May Have Cost 7-8 Trillion To Economy

The sectors most severely impacted are transport, hotel, restaurant, and real estate. (Representational)

The world's biggest lockdown that shut a majority of the factories and businesses, suspended flights, stopped trains and restricted movement of vehicles and people, may have cost the economy Rs 7-8 lakh crore during the 21-day period, analysts and industry bodies said.

With the intent to contain the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with effect from March 25 announced a nationwide complete lockdown that brought as much as 70 per cent of economic activity, investment, exports and discretionary consumption to a standstill.

Only essential goods and services such as agriculture, mining, utility services, some financial and IT services and public services were allowed to operate.

Stating that the pandemic came at the most inopportune time for India whose economy was showing signs of recovery after bold fiscal/monetary measures, Centrum Institutional Research said the country again stares at the possibility of low single-digit growth for FY2021 (April 2020 to March 2021).

"Nationwide complete lockdown is likely to shave off at least Rs 7-8 trillion," it said.

Acuite Ratings & Research Ltd earlier this month estimated that the lockdown will cost the Indian economy almost USD 4.64 billion (over Rs 35,000 crore) every day and the entire 21-day lockdown will result in a GDP loss of almost USD 98 billion (about Rs 7.5 lakh crore).

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has not only disrupted the global economy but also triggered a partial shutdown in many parts of India from early March and an almost complete shutdown from March 25.

"While the countrywide shutdown is scheduled to be lifted from April 15, 2020, the risks of prolonged disruption in economic activities exist depending on the intensity of the outbreak," the credit rating agency said.

The sectors that are most severely impacted are transport, hotel, restaurant, and real estate activities.

Prime Minister Modi is likely to detail the post-lockdown scenario in an address to the nation on Tuesday morning.

All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) secretary-general Naveen Gupta said the accumulated losses to truckers during the first 15 days of lockdown were about Rs 35,200 crore given an average Rs 2,200 loss to per truck per day.

"More than 90 per cent of the about one crore trucks in the country are off roads during the lockdown as truckers with only essential commodities are on the move," he said. "Even if the lockdown is lifted, it will take at least 2 to 3 months for truckers to limp to some normal scale as we apprehend consumption of non-essential items to remain hit on the account of lack of purchasing power."

AIMTC represents about 93 lakh transporters and truckers and is their umbrella body.

National Real Estate Development Council - a body of realtors, puts the loss in the sector at Rs 1 lakh crore.

"I am scared to estimate what the losses would be. I think, a potential loss of maybe Rs 1 lakh crore on a conservative basis on an all India basis. It is a conservative figure. I cannot think of the upper end of the figure... Based on thumb rule, at least Rs 1 lakh crore," said its president Niranjan Hiranandani.

The Confederation of All India Traders estimates that the losses incurred by the retail trade of the country in the second half of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic were a massive USD 30 billion.

The Indian retail sector comprising 70 million small medium and big traders employing 45 crore people, does a monthly business of approximately USD 70 billion.

A host of international agencies have cut India's economic growth estimate for FY21 on concerns about the fallout of COVID-19 outbreak.

World Bank on Sunday said India's economy is expected to grow 1.5 per cent to 2.8 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal which started on April 1. This will be the slowest growth rate recorded since the economic reforms of 1991.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) sees India's economic growth slipping to 4% in FY21, while S&P Global Ratings has further slashed its GDP growth forecast for the country to 3.5 per cent from a previous downgrade of 5.2 per cent.

Fitch Ratings puts its estimate for India growth at 2 per cent while India Ratings & Research has revised its FY21 forecast to 3.6 per cent from 5.5 per cent earlier.

Moody's Investors Service has slashed its estimate of India's GDP growth during the 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent and said the coronavirus pandemic will cause unprecedented shock to the global economy.

Acuite Ratings believes there is a risk of a contraction of April-June (2020-21 fiscal) GDP to the extent of 5-6 per cent, with Q2 (July-September) also likely to post modest growth in a best-case scenario.

It expects the overall GDP growth for 2020-21 to be in the band of 2-3 per cent which takes into account a significant economic revival in the second half of the financial year.

"We have cut our GDP estimates for FY21 from 5.2 per cent to 3.1 per cent and believe that too will be back-ended," Centrum Institutional Research said.

World 18,59,899 Cases 13,06,277 Active 4,38,632 Recovered 1,14,990 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 18,59,899 and 1,14,990 have died; 13,06,277 are active cases and 4,38,632 have recovered as on April 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm.

India 9,352 905 Cases 8,048 639 Active 980 215 Recovered 324 51 Deaths In India, there are 9,352 confirmed cases including 324 deaths. The number of active cases is 8,048 and 980 have recovered as on April 13, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 501 Pune 130 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 31 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 21 Nagpur 16 Palghar 8 Aurangabad 8 Latur 8 Raigad 6 Satara 5 Yavatmal 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Jalgaon 2 Hingoli 2 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Nashik 1 Sindhudurg 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalna 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 1137 1985 224 1619 193 217 9 149 22 Delhi District Cases South 172 Central 100 North 66 Shahdara 60 New Delhi 55 South West 21 West 18 South East 18 East 14 North East 9 North West 5 Details Awaited* 638 1176 107 1125 100 27 2 24 5 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 150 Coimbatore 59 Dindigul 45 Tirunelveli 36 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 27 Ranipet 26 Chengalpattu 24 Theni 24 Madurai 24 Karur 22 Tiruppur 20 Thoothukudi 17 Villupuram 16 Cuddalore 13 Salem 12 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Tirupattur 11 Thanjavur 11 Virudhunagar 11 Tiruvannamalai 9 Kanniyakumari 7 Vellore 6 Kanchipuram 6 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Tenkasi 2 Perambalur 1 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 385 1075 106 1014 99 50 6 11 1 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 102 Jodhpur 54 Bhilwara 26 Jhunjhunu 23 Tonk 20 Jaisalmer 16 Bikaner 11 Churu 11 Kota 10 Banswara 9 Ajmer 7 Dungarpur 6 Dausa 5 Bharatpur 5 Alwar 4 Udaipur 4 Nagaur 2 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Dholpur 1 Karauli 1 Sikar 1 Details Awaited* 482 804 104 780 104 21 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 116 Bhopal 70 Morena 12 Jabalpur 8 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 378 604 40 517 44 44 43 7 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 168 Nizamabad 26 Warangal Urban 23 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Nalgonda 13 Jogulamba Gadwal 12 Ranga Reddy 12 Adilabad 10 Kamareddy 9 Karimnagar 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Sangareddy 7 Jagitial 4 Vikarabad 4 Medak 4 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Nirmal 4 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 2 Jangoan 2 Peddapalli 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 221 572 68 456 4 100 57 16 7 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 378 539 107 466 100 47 3 26 4 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 58 Agra 49 Meerut 32 Ghaziabad 23 Lucknow 21 Shamli 14 Saharanpur 13 Kanpur Nagar 8 Sitapur 8 Varanasi 7 Bareilly 6 Maharajganj 6 Ghazipur 5 Basti 5 Firozabad 4 Hathras 4 Kheri 4 Pratapgarh 3 Hapur 3 Jaunpur 3 Bulandshahr 3 Azamgarh 3 Baghpat 3 Rae Bareli 2 Mathura 2 Mirzapur 2 Pilibhit 2 Banda 2 Prayagraj 1 Auraiya 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Moradabad 1 Kaushambi 1 Barabanki 1 Bijnor 1 Budaun 1 Hardoi 1 Details Awaited* 147 451 399 47 2 5 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 54 Spsr Nellore 41 Guntur 36 Krishna 28 Y.s.r. Kadapa 25 Prakasam 22 West Godavari 21 Visakhapatnam 20 Chittoor 17 East Godavari 12 Anantapur 6 Details Awaited* 150 432 51 414 50 11 7 1 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 92 384 10 202 179 37 3 1 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 75 247 21 182 59 22 6 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Badgam 9 Jammu 9 Udhampur 8 Kupwara 5 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 130 245 21 235 21 6 4 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 58 Palwal 20 Faridabad 19 Nuh 12 Rohtak 11 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 37 185 153 29 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 25 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 7 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 78 167 16 142 7 14 9 11 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 35 Howrah 15 Medinipur East 12 Kalimpong 6 Nadia 5 24 Paraganas North 4 24 Paraganas South 4 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 Purba Bardhaman 3 Medinipur West 2 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Details Awaited* 55 152 18 116 6 29 10 7 2 Bihar District Cases Siwan 6 Gaya 5 Patna 5 Munger 4 Gopalganj 3 Begusarai 2 Nalanda 2 Saharsa 2 Bhagalpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Details Awaited* 32 64 37 26 7 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 33 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 12 54 41 12 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 30 5 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Solan 7 Kangra 3 Una 3 Details Awaited* 19 32 18 13 7 1 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Dhubri 3 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 31 2 30 2 0 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 5 Korba 2 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 21 31 6 21 6 10 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 Details Awaited* 3 21 2 14 2 7 0 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 2 Hazaribagh 1 Details Awaited* 16 19 2 17 1 0 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 3 Details Awaited* 1 15 5 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 10 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 2 5 0 Puducherry District Cases Pondicherry 4 Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 6 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 2 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Nagaland District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)