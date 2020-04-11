Indian Railways Respond To Over 2 Lakh Queries In First 2 Weeks Of Lockdown

The social media is flush with appreciation of Railways' efforts in these trying times. (File)

In order to assist railway passengers, other citizens and help resolve issues in freight operations, Indian Railways has upscaled the helpline facilities after the imposition of a countrywide lockdown.

Since the facilities have been put in place, Railway personnel have responded to over 2,05,000 queries in first two weeks of lockdown on designated communication platforms, 90 per cent (over 1,85,000) of which were handled through direct human interaction over the phone.

Railway control office has been doing 24x7 monitoring of four communication and feedback platforms- Helplines-139, 138, social media (especially Twitter) and email (railmadad@rb.railnet.gov.in). This is to ensure seamless flow of information and suggestions between Railway Administration and general public during the lockdown.

The helpline operation is being manned round-the-clock by Director-level officers. These officers monitor citizen feedback and their suggestions received on social media and email, and ensure that appropriate action is taken to alleviate any difficulties faced by Railway customers, especially in goods transportation, during the period of lockdown.

Meanwhile, field officers at the level of ADRMs monitor at their divisional level as a part of this team.

RailMadad Helpline-139 answered over 1,40,000 queries on one-on-one basis in first two weeks of the lockdown, in addition to queries answered by its IVRS facility.

While the queries are mostly for commencement of train services and the relaxed refund rules (which itself was done on the basis of the feedback from public), the social media is flush with appreciation of Railways' efforts in these trying times.

Some of the efforts include running of freight trains carrying essential items, waiving penalties for late release of wagons, converting coaches into hospital wards, distribution and of food packets, preparing PPEs, sanitizers and other equipment to Fight Against COVID-19 etc.

Calls received on Helpline 138 are geo-fenced i.e calls land on the nearest Railway Divisional Control Office (manned round-the-clock by Railway personnel well-versed in local language and familiar with local issues) as per the location of the caller.

This ensures that callers receive information and guidance in the language that they are comfortable speaking. This new feature overcomes the language barrier, and makes flow of information to Railway customers and others faster as the pertinent information is readily available with the Division.

Kadapa 9 West Godavari 7 Chittoor 6 Anantapur 5 Prakasam 4 East Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 250 381 18 364 14 11 4 6 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 72 364 7 239 123 27 2 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 76 Surat 18 Bhavnagar 13 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Patan 5 Porbandar 3 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Anand 1 Sabar Kantha 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 147 308 67 258 60 31 5 19 2 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 58 Mysuru 34 Bidar 10 Chikballapur 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Kalaburagi 6 Bagalkot 5 Bengaluru Rural 5 Udupi 4 Mandya 3 Davangere 2 Gadag 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Dharwad 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 42 214 17 171 10 37 7 6 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 33 Bandipora 24 Baramulla 16 Badgam 9 Jammu 5 Kupwara 5 Udhampur 4 Pulwama 3 Rajauri 3 Shopian 3 Ganderbal 2 Details Awaited* 100 207 23 197 23 6 4 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 33 Faridabad 19 Palwal 17 Nuh 12 Karnal 5 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Fatehabad 3 Sirsa 3 Panchkula 2 Bhiwani 2 Rohtak 1 Kaithal 1 Sonipat 1 Jind 1 Hisar 1 Charki Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 67 177 8 145 8 29 3 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 23 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 46 132 116 5 11 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 34 Howrah 14 Medinipur East 8 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 39 126 10 105 10 16 5 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Darbhanga 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 44 60 59 0 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 31 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Jajapur 1 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 8 48 4 45 4 2 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 35 30 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 4 Nalbari 4 Goalpara 3 Cachar 1 Dhubri 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 Kamrup Metro 1 South Salmara Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 1 29 28 0 1 1 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 25 28 21 6 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 11 18 8 9 8 9 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 17 17 4 16 4 0 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 2 15 5 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 11 0 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 5 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 1 7 6 1 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 6 7 2 6 2 1 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 1 1 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 Details Awaited* 1 2 1 2 1 0 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

