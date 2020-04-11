Hydroxychloroquine Not To Be Used As COVID-19 Cure: Top Medical Body

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday said that hydroxychloroquine or HCQ should be used as prophylaxis to prevent the coronavirus and not as a treatment for COVID-19.
"Two trials were conducted aborad. The trails were not good enough. So, we thought if it needs to used in our country, it should be used as prophylaxis, and not as a treatment," Raman R Ganagakhedkar, Head Scientist, ICMR, told ANI.
"We have decided that if it reduces the chances of COVID-19 among doctors and their contacts, then we will advise it to others. The results of the effect of HCQ in them is yet to come," he added.
He, however, cautioned that HCQ has side effects as well.
"We have never recommended it to the general public. Doctors are advised to prescribe to patients judiciously. People need not be worried nor they need to start using HCQ. Like other medicines, this has side effects too. If we get the desired or futile results, we will inform the public," said Mr Ganagakhedkar.
He further said that it is very hard to say whether or not COVID-19 patient, who has recovered is likely to be COVID-19 positive again or not.
"It is very hard to say something about this. We have initiated a study for this. It will take time. We will tell everything based on evidence," he added.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday had said that the government has more than enough stock of HCQ for meeting the current requirement.
India has temporarily licensed the export of paracetamol and anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in appropriate quantities to some countries, which have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
India has so far 7,529 positive cases of COVID-19 and 242 deaths caused by the virus.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai496
Pune130
Mumbai Suburban65
Thane31
Sangli24
Ahmednagar21
Nagpur16
Aurangabad8
Latur8
Palghar7
Raigad6
Satara5
Yavatmal4
Buldhana4
Osmanabad4
Kolhapur2
Hingoli2
Ratnagiri2
Washim1
Nashik1
Sindhudurg1
Amravati1
Jalna1
Jalgaon1
Gondia1
Details Awaited*732
1574 210
1276 134
188 63
110 13
DistrictCases
Chennai151
Coimbatore60
Dindigul44
Tirunelveli38
Erode32
Tiruchirappalli30
Namakkal28
Ranipet27
Tiruppur27
Theni24
Madurai24
Karur22
Chengalpattu19
Villupuram16
Thoothukudi16
Cuddalore13
Thiruvallur12
Thiruvarur12
Nagapattinam11
Salem11
Thanjavur11
Virudhunagar11
Tiruvannamalai9
Kanchipuram7
Vellore6
Kanniyakumari6
Sivaganga5
The Nilgiris4
Tirupattur4
Ramanathapuram2
Kallakurichi2
Perambalur1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*225
911 77
859 54
44 23
8
DistrictCases
South172
Central100
North66
Shahdara60
New Delhi55
South West21
West18
South East18
East14
North East9
North West5
Details Awaited*365
903 5
864 4
25
14 1
DistrictCases
Jaipur67
Jodhpur29
Bhilwara23
Jhunjhunu18
Tonk11
Churu7
Ajmer5
Bikaner5
Dausa5
Dungarpur5
Bharatpur4
Kota4
Jaisalmer3
Alwar3
Nagaur2
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Dholpur1
Sikar1
Banswara1
Udaipur1
Details Awaited*354
553 90
529 90
21
3
DistrictCases
Hyderabad168
Nizamabad26
Warangal Urban23
Medchal Malkajgiri16
Nalgonda13
Jogulamba Gadwal12
Ranga Reddy12
Adilabad10
Kamareddy9
Karimnagar8
Mahabubnagar8
Suryapet8
Sangareddy7
Jagitial4
Vikarabad4
Medak4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nirmal4
Nagarkurnool2
Mulugu2
Jangoan2
Peddapalli2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Jayashankar Bhupalapally1
Details Awaited*153
504 31
452 21
43 8
9 2
DistrictCases
Indore101
Bhopal42
Morena12
Jabalpur7
Ujjain7
Barwani3
Khargone3
Chhindwara2
Dewas2
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Vidisha1
Details Awaited*259
443 184
410 167
0
33 17
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar58
Agra51
Meerut33
Ghaziabad23
Lucknow21
Saharanpur16
Shamli14
Kanpur Nagar8
Sitapur8
Varanasi7
Bareilly6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur5
Basti5
Firozabad4
Hathras4
Baghpat4
Kheri4
Pratapgarh3
Hapur3
Azamgarh3
Bulandshahr3
Jaunpur3
Muzaffarnagar2
Rae Bareli2
Mathura2
Mirzapur2
Pilibhit2
Banda2
Prayagraj1
Auraiya1
Shahjahanpur1
Kaushambi1
Barabanki1
Moradabad1
Bijnor1
Budaun1
Hardoi1
Details Awaited*120
433 2
397 2
32
4
DistrictCases
Kurnool42
Spsr Nellore23
Krishna12
Visakhapatnam11
Guntur10
Y.s.r. Kadapa9
West Godavari7
Chittoor6
Anantapur5
Prakasam4
East Godavari2
Details Awaited*250
381 18
364 14
11 4
6
DistrictCases
Kasaragod139
Kannur47
Ernakulam22
Thiruvananthapuram15
Pathanamthitta14
Malappuram11
Thrissur10
Idukki8
Kozhikode7
Palakkad6
Kollam5
Kottayam3
Wayanad3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*72
364 7
239
123 27
2
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad76
Surat18
Bhavnagar13
Gandhinagar12
Vadodara12
Rajkot9
Patan5
Porbandar3
Mahesana2
Kachchh2
Gir Somnath2
Panch Mahals1
Anand1
Sabar Kantha1
Jamnagar1
Chhotaudepur1
Morbi1
Botad1
Details Awaited*147
308 67
258 60
31 5
19 2
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban58
Mysuru34
Bidar10
Chikballapur10
Uttar Kannad10
Belagavi7
Dakshin Kannad7
Ballari6
Kalaburagi6
Bagalkot5
Bengaluru Rural5
Udupi4
Mandya3
Davangere2
Gadag1
Tumakuru1
Kodagu1
Dharwad1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*42
214 17
171 10
37 7
6
DistrictCases
Srinagar33
Bandipora24
Baramulla16
Badgam9
Jammu5
Kupwara5
Udhampur4
Pulwama3
Rajauri3
Shopian3
Ganderbal2
Details Awaited*100
207 23
197 23
6
4
DistrictCases
Gurugram33
Faridabad19
Palwal17
Nuh12
Karnal5
Ambala4
Panipat4
Fatehabad3
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Bhiwani2
Rohtak1
Kaithal1
Sonipat1
Jind1
Hisar1
Charki Dadri1
Details Awaited*67
177 8
145 8
29
3
DistrictCases
S.a.s Nagar23
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
Amritsar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar6
Ludhiana5
Mansa5
Ropar3
Fatehgarh Sahib2
Pathankot2
Sas Mohali1
Moga1
Barnala1
Patiala1
Faridkot1
Kapurthala1
Details Awaited*46
132
116
5
11
DistrictCases
Kolkata34
Howrah14
Medinipur East8
Nadia5
Kalimpong5
Hooghly4
Jalpaiguri4
24 Paraganas North3
24 Paraganas South3
Purba Bardhaman3
Paschim Bardhaman2
Darjeeling1
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*39
126 10
105 10
16
5
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Darbhanga1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*44
60
59
0
1
DistrictCases
Khordha31
Bhadrak3
Cuttack2
Jajapur1
Kalahandi1
Kendrapara1
Puri1
Details Awaited*8
48 4
45 4
2
1
DistrictCases
Dehradun13
Udam Singh Nagar4
Nainital3
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
35
30
5
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon4
Nalbari4
Goalpara3
Cachar1
Dhubri1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
Kamrup Metro1
South Salmara Mancachar1
Details Awaited*1
29
28
0
1 1
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*25
28
21
6
1
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*11
18 8
9 8
9
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh18
18
11
7
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*17
17 4
16 4
0
1
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*2
15
5
10
0
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
Details Awaited*1
11
11
0
0
DistrictCases
North Goa5
South Goa1
Details Awaited*1
7
6
1
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*6
7 2
6 2
1
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
1
1
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0