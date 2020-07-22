'RIP Friend': Union Health Minister's Tribute To Delhi Doctor Who Died Of Covid

Delhi Doctor Death: Dr Javed Ali is survived by his wife and two children

A 42-year-old contractual doctor in Delhi, who died of coronavirus on Monday, was paid rich tribute by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today as he bid him a "tearful goodbye" on Twitter. Dr Javed Ali had been on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus since March. He was working with Delhi government's National Health Mission.

"In this fight against COVID-19, corona warriors are the ones who we are counting on to win the battle. Amid this fight, it's extremely sad to lose a beacon of hope like Dr Javed Ali. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. RIP My Friend! A tearful goodbye!" Dr Harsh Vardhan wrote on Twitter this afternoon.

Dr Javed Ali tested positive for coronavirus on June 24. He was hospitalised for treatment over the next three weeks. Ten days before his death, he was put on ventilator support. He died on Monday morning at the AIIMS Trauma centre.

The 42-year-old is survived by his wife and two children - a six-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter.

"I am proud of my husband. He kept working till the end and he is a martyr. He did not take even one day off since March. He worked even on Eid," Dr Heena Kausar, his wife, told NDTV on Tuesday.

She said the family had spent around Rs 6 lakh when he was being treated at a private hospital initially.

Amid demands from his family for compensation, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain today said: "Dr Javed Ali was on Covid duty and his family will be duly compensated."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs 1 crore in April for the families of the health workers if they die while dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Dr Ali had served at a quarantine centre in South Delhi's Chattarpur, Radha Soami Covid Care Centre and Sero Surveillance Centre in Pushp Vihar.

Last week, the Indian Medical Association had said that over 1,300 doctors across the country have contracted the virus while they were on duty and 99 have died as the top medical body issued a "red alert" for the safety of health workers on the frontline.

