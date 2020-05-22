Coronavirus: Uddhav Thackeray Scared Of Taking Action: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis said indecisiveness is the biggest problem of the government (File)

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of being "indecisive" in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and causing the situation to worsen there, and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is "scared" of taking initiatives to deal with the situation.

Talking about Mumbai, which is the worst affected Indian city from the novel coronavirus, Mr Fadnavis said there are no beds available for COVID-19 patients in government hospitals in the city, while half of the beds in intensive care units (ICUs) of private hospitals are lying vacant due to the government's flip flops on the matter.

Private hospitals are charging Rs 30,000 from coronavirus affected patients per day for a bed, and giving these beds to those who have the capacity to pay, the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

He said all this is happening despite the announcement of the state government that 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals belong to it.

"Indecisiveness is the biggest problem of the Maharashtra government in dealing with COVID-19. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey is new and is scared of taking action and depends a lot on the bureaucracy," said Mr Fadnavis.

When asked whether Maharashtra could remain the industrial powerhouse of the country after migrant labourers left the state, he said the state government didn't do much for them.

"The state government has done flip-flop on the issue. It appears the state government wanted them to leave the state. Maharashtra's migrant labourers have contributed to the state's economy. Now, we have fear in our mind that when will they come. But prospects of them coming back are bleak as of now," he said.