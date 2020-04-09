Uddhav Thackeray To Be Nominated For Legislative Council Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in November 2019. (FILE)

The Maharashtra Cabinet today decided to recommend Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's name for one of the two vacant state Legislative Council seats that are to be nominated by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to avoid a constitutional crisis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said.

"As MLC elections cannot be held due to COVID-19, it is being done to avoid a constitutional crisis," said Mr Malik after the meeting was concluded.

Today's Cabinet meeting was chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

"According to the constitution the Chief Minister has to become a member of a House within six months of the government formation and there are two seats from the Governor quota vacant which are to be nominated by him. Uddhav Thackeray is not a member of any House yet," he added.

Maharashtra has a bicameral legislature with both the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

Mr Malik further informed that the Cabinet has also taken a decision to avoid giving media bytes regarding the matter.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the state by the Governor in November 2019.