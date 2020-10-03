India's Covid Deaths Cross 1-Lakh Mark, Over 64.7 Lakh Total Cases

India has been reporting more than 1,000 deaths a day for the past month, data shows.

More than one lakh people have died of COVID-19 in India - the world's second worst-hit country by the coronavirus pandemic - as it recorded 1,069 deaths and total caseload crossed 64 lakhs with 79,476 new cases, data released by the Health Ministry this morning showed.

India now has 9,44,996 active COVID-19 cases and more than 54 lakh recoveries, Health Ministry data shows.

India added 23 lakh fresh coronavirus cases or 40 per cent of the country's current COVID-19 tally in the month of September alone, government data shows. The month also saw one-third of the Covid-related deaths reported since the pandemic began. India has been reporting more than 1,000 deaths a day for the past month, with the exception of September 28, the government data shows.

Maharashtra - one of the worst-hit state with 13 lakh cases -- accounted for nearly a quarter of the new daily cases, with state capital Mumbai reporting a 101 per cent rise in Covid cases in September compared to August. The financial capital is also reporting a mortality rate of 4.38 per cent in comparison to the national mortality rate, which has hovered around 1.5 per cent.