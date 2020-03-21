Coronavirus Test Report 'Negative', Says BJP MP Dushyant Singh

Dushyant Singh had attended a party with singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive, in Lucknow.

BJP MP Dushyant Singh, who attended a party with singer Kanika Kapoor in Lucknow, has tested negative. He said that he was in isolation and following all instructions.

He wrote on Twitter: "My COVID-19 report is negative. As a precautionary measure, I am currently in isolation and following all instructions."

Dushyant Singh, who was present at the dinner party with Ms Kapoor, had also joined President Ram Nath Kovind and a host of Members of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for breakfast on March 17, as per a tweet shared on the President of India handle.